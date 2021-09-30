Facebook starts showing Instagram Reels

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

For months it was known that tests were being carried out so that Instagram Reels, short and vertical videos with music that imitate the TikTok format, could be shared on Facebook. Now, the company has confirmed that Facebook users will soon be able to create and share Reels in this social network. At the moment it is a function that is only available, in trial format, in the United States, but it is already a reality.

Instagram Reels are a format used mainly to create entertainment content. Facebook intends to insert this format in its feed, in such a way that these Reels reach a level of broadcast that can equal or exceed that of TikTok or Snapchat.

And, in order to promote this content, Facebook has announced a program of aid and bonuses to encourage creators to publish Reels. TikTok itself launched a $ 200 million fund in July 2020 for its content creators. The same was done by YouTube with Shorts, its own short video format, for which it allocated 100 million dollars dedicated to paying content creators.

To make room for Reels, Facebook has redesigned its interface. Once this option is fully operational, users will see in their profile a section where the reels are played together with the number of views thereof.

With this move, Zuckerberg’s company takes another step forward in integrating its two major social networks. In recent months, Facebook has been working on unifying Facebook messaging with Instagram chat. In this way, a user can receive and send messages indistinctly from their account on either of the two social networks.

