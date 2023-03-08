Facebook says they are “not dead or dying”

In a recent article, Facebook boss Tom Alison announced that the platform has reached a major milestone with 2 billion daily active usersand that their focus in the near future will be the artificial intelligence, messaging, creators and monetization.

Alison explains that for the last 20 years, people have used Facebook to connect with friends and family, but now they are also looking for entertainment, discovery and news. To meet these needs, Facebook is investing in artificial intelligence to drive content exploration and facilitate personal expression in different formats, such as text, photos, or videos.

Earn money with Instagram

Artificial intelligence is also being used to identify creators that users may be interested in and improve content recommendations, such as Reels. Facebook is working on simplifying the experience for creators, providing tools for growing and managing fan communities, and expanding ways to earn money on the platform.

the messaging

Facebook is improving messaging and private communities, as users share and connect through chats. The platform is testing Messenger Inbox integration within the Facebook app for easy access to messages, and is also creating new ways to integrate messaging features within Facebook.

Alison says that despite reports that Facebook is dying, the platform continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of its users. In fact, she says the platform remains one of the most effective for creator monetization and offers a plethora of opportunities for users to earn money through ads and other means.

But still lacking confidence

Even so, there are many of us who feel distrust about the future of Facebook.

First, some techies are questioning the way Facebook uses artificial intelligence to target content to users. While this may seem like an efficient way to help people discover new and relevant content, there’s also the possibility that Facebook is limiting access to different perspectives and opinions. As a result, some users may feel that Facebook is “controlling” what they see and don’t see, which can undermine users’ trust in the platform.

Additionally, some critics have raised concerns about how Facebook uses user data. Although Facebook has promised to improve the privacy and security of user data, there are still concerns about how the platform collects, stores and uses this information. Some users feel uncomfortable sharing personal information on the platform, which could negatively affect future growth and usage of Facebook.

Lastly, some tech experts also question Facebook’s long-term financial viability. Even though the platform has been successful in monetizing its user base, some analysts believe that Facebook’s growth could slow down in the future. Additionally, competition from other social media platforms and growing concerns about data privacy could drive advertisers away from Facebook, which could affect its ability to generate revenue in the future.

Link: about.fb.com