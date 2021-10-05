Facebook says its blackout came from a faulty installation and not from a cyberattack

Yesterday thousands of people around the world saw how Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp suffered a general drop in their services, causing the three social networks to be completely inaccessible for more than eight hours, an eternity when we talk about the internet.

The problems began to be detected from 17:00 in the afternoon in Spain, with a couple of small transient recoveries just before the end of the day, and a return to normality that was delayed until late at night. While it wasn’t as long as a 2019 incident that blocked Facebook users for more than a day, the extent of this latest blackout was far-reaching.

And it is in fact that other social networks such as Telegram, TikTok, Snapchat or Discord, also experienced some problems during the biggest peaks of this blackout, yes, in this case derived from the immense exodus of users of the other applications. Although without a doubt the great unknown of this Facebook incident lay in its nature.

As we said before, we have previously suffered other crashes of Facebook services, linked in some cases with organized cyberattacks or internal problems due to the malfunction of its servers. In fact, as the company itself has now shared, it seems that this second has once again been the trigger for this blackout, ensuring there was no security intrusion or hacking involved.

Specifically, the problem came from the Border Gateway Protocol (or BGP) that Facebook described as “the backbone that coordinated network traffic between its data centers.” What u pointed to beA simple configuration update turned into an extremely damaging experience that not only blocked users, but also Facebook employees, and even the company’s own buildings, accidentally holding hundreds of its workers. An added problem that affected Facebook’s speed of response to address the problem.

While the company began to recover from the outage, the damage has been quite devastating, with millionaire losses for the company’s shareholders that have caused Facebook executives, including Mark Zuckerberg, to publicly apologize.

This affected not only people trying to connect with friends, but also companies using the platform to connect with customers and vice versa. And it is that, for better and for worse, it has once again been shown the fundamental role that social networks play today, as well as the important role of Facebook.