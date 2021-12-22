Facebook rises with the title of “Worst company of 2021”

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Every year, Yahoo! Finance appoints the Worst Company of the Year in a ranking that is made after a survey among a thousand interviewees. And the title for the 2021 edition has been one of the least disputed since more than 50% of the thousand respondents have voted Facebook (now called Meta) as the worst company of 2021, ahead of the second ranked, Alibaba.

This title comes to crown one of the most turbulent years for the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg for various reasons. From the controversies related to the censorship of content, the reports that have revealed that the company was aware of the negative impact that Instagram causes on the mental health of adolescents to issues related to privacy.

A controversy that may have facilitated the transition to the change in the name of the parent company, which has ceased to be called Facebook to assume the Meta brand. With this new name, he will face a stage in which he tries to distance himself from these controversies, in a leap forward that includes the development of a new virtual reality environment, the Metaverse. It is a new immersive offer with which to attract a new generation of users who have been feeling less and less interested in Facebook for a long time.

However, there is one last breath of hope for the negative perception that this study by Yahoo! Finance, and there is up to 30% of respondents think that Zuckerberg’s social network could “redeem itself”.

According to some of those surveyed, this redemption would go through an acknowledgment of what they have done wrong, a public apology and a large donation of Meta profits to a foundation that promotes the reversal of the negative consequences caused by the social networks Facebook and Instagram.

