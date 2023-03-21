Facebook reveals the real use that more than 2 billion users give to the social network

The social network Facebook is close to fulfilling 20 years foundation since it was created on the campus of Harvard University in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, And throughout the almost two decades of the platform’s history, it has adapted to the needs of users with new functions and features.

According to the Vice President of Facebook, Tom Alison in conversation with infobaecurrently the social network It has more than 2 billion active users around the world and each person comes to the platform for different reasons. However, he pointed out that there are two uses that are more common than the rest: connect and discover.

“People keep coming (to Facebook) to connect with your friends and family because they want to see what you’re up to. They even do that with the communities of which they are part because they have groups significant and they want to see what happens with them,” he said. Alison to infobae. However, he stressed that currently it is possible to speak of a second use.

People keep coming (to Facebook) to connect with their friends and family because they want to see what they're up to, says Tom Alison, Meta's vice president. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

For the executive of Goaldiscovering new content is a way for users to explore either on their cell phones or on devices desktop.

“Some say they come to be entertainedsome to discover something new, or sometimes it’s just to see what’s going on in the world and we talk about discoveriesSo we’re trying to help people with that,” he said.

This second form of use that users of Facebook has motivated the application to seek to make investments related to promoting this experience and make it more comfortable for users.

According to Alisonit is targeted “towards the recommendations because there are many people in the world doing interesting things and we want to show what it is about beyond your network of friends”.

It is for this reason that, for the company representative, many conversations are generated between contacts or friends within the platform. “If something interesting is found, it is possible that it will be shared with another person and a message will be generated. dialogue. We combine both needs (connect and discover) so that people feel that Facebook It’s a good place to do them.”

According to Tom Alison, users can control the way they see suggested posts thanks to the platform’s recommendations. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Users are in control of content

On the other hand, Alison also indicated to TechSmart that the recommendations generated in Facebook They are not outside the control of the users, but on the contrary, they can be shaped according to the tastes of the people who consume content within the social network. The Vice President of Meta claimed to infobae that “people should have a sense of control and Facebook He does that in different ways.”

In addition, he assured that the first method to take control of what people want to see in the platform is the section “feed”, in which you can see the updates posted by the user’s contacts in chronological order and without filters, so that only by entering users will be able to have an overview of what their closest friends are doing within the platform.

Alison also stated that people who have an active account on Facebook They will be able to tell the social network algorithm when they want to see more than one post in their photo format, stories either Reels. “You can hide things, we have options to ‘show more’ or ‘show less’, so you can view a story and mark it as something you want to see more or less often. That’s our attempt to get you to tell us when something works for you and when it doesn’t.”