Facebook removes the “Premiere” feature

In April 2018, Facebook launched a function to promote the use of Pages called Facebook Premieres, with which users could record a video and broadcast it on a scheduled basis as if it were a live broadcast through Facebook. Live.

Facebook Premieres will no longer be available on August 22

This tool, similar to the one that YouTube has, was available worldwide to all users of corporate Pages on Facebook and allowed to schedule premieres up to 30 days in advance. However, as of August 22, users will no longer be able to use it.

Facebook eliminates this functionality, as confirmed by a small warning message that appears on the social network, where it is also recommended that, from now on, video posts be used to publish any pre-recorded audiovisual content that you want to share. Namely, As of August 22, it will not be possible to share recorded videos as if they were live broadcasts.

The «Premieres» launched four years ago now have not enjoyed, apparently, an excessive impact among users of the social network. In addition, it was very limiting that only releases could be uploaded from the computer, since the Facebook mobile application did not initially allow this functionality to be used. This has possibly slowed down its use, given that more than 90% of the traffic managed by Facebook comes from users who connect via mobile.

In addition to allowing scheduled recorded content to be published as if it were a live broadcast, with Premieres a publication was automatically created announcing that the video would be broadcast soon. Thus, expectation was generated. That same publication became the premiere when the broadcast time arrived.

Also available in Premieres were Facebook video content monetization options, such as mid-video ads, and options to include sponsored content and products.