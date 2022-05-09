Facebook removes “Nearby Friends” and location history

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook will stop collecting data to offer some location features at the end of the month. The company has announced a change in its Data Policy that will imply the closure of some functions that require knowing where the user is at all times.

Facebook will allow downloading the information of the “Location History” until next August 1

This has been pointed out by Meta in an email that has been sent to Facebook users who have activated -or had at some point- the collection of location data. As Facebook points out in this email, the functions “Nearby friends”, “Time”, “Location history” or “Location in the background” will no longer be available as of May 31.

The closure of these functions will be effective at the end of the month even if the user had activated these options prior to the closure announcement. Facebook has announced that it will continue to collect information about the location of users to offer “other experiences, as described in its Data Policy” but these four functions will cease to be active as of the indicated date, when the corresponding settings will be disabled.

The “Friends nearby” option allowed to know, at all times, where the contacts were that they had given permission for their location to be recorded and shared with others. In the same way, if the user activated his “Location History” he could share with his contacts where he was and also have access to a list of the places he had previously visited.

From now on, people who have this function activated and want to see or delete their data related to “Location History”, will be able to access their information and download it before August 1.

After that date, Facebook has indicated that, if the user has not taken any action, it will automatically delete all the information that exists in their “Location History”. Therefore, it is convenient to review it before that date or even download all the information from the Facebook profile before August 1 to also keep that data if desired.

.