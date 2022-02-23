Facebook Reels arrives, the short videos to compete with TikTok

A new announcement from Meta has confirmed something that has been expected for some time: the arrival of short videos on Facebook. In this way, and after a couple of years already available on Instagram and with the clear objective of competing with TikTok, this type of content will be available on the well-known social network so that anyone can use it. The name that has been given to them is not exactly new, since it is Facebook Reels (so it maintains the structure that already existed on Instagram) and they have some options that are interesting as well as positive. An example of this is that there will be cross publications so that the same creation can be published in the two mentioned networks that are owned by Meta. In addition, this type of content will have a very important position for users, since they can be seen in the Watch section; at the top of the platform feed; and, even, they will also appear in the Stories. That is, they will be given great importance. Complaint for the creators This is something very relevant and, for this reason, Facebook is going to encourage them to make short videos for this. One of the ways to do this is that new advertising formats will appear that fit perfectly with Reels (there will be from semi-transparent banners to more static options that occupy the entire screen). In addition, there will also be a support system in the form of stars in which the taste of the audience of what has been created can be measured. Additionally, improvements will be included in the management of drafts and for editing, where it will be sought that you can manage videos that you already have in order to produce Reels from them in a simple way (there will even be a tool called Remixes where you can merge creations of other users in the case of obtaining the corresponding permission). It is clear that the bet is very important on the part of Meta and for everything to go well, it is essential that the creators see it as a viable option. Arrival of Facebook Reels According to the company itself, in a matter of a few weeks Facebook Reels will be a reality in 150 countries, including Spain. And, from that moment, you will be able to watch these short videos almost anywhere on the social network. It is clear that the good results of TikTok have led Mark Zuckerberg’s company to want to compete directly and clearly with its star content. Now it remains to be seen if it is a success and the bombardment that can come with this content does not end up saturating users. >