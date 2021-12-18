Facebook Portal incorporates sign language interpreters for video calls

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Users of the Facebook Portal video call service will be able to benefit from an interesting novelty announced from Meta (Facebook’s parent company) that will allow access to sign language interpreters for communications in English and Spanish.

Facebook Portal is the device that, through a screen and an integrated video camera, allows you to hold videoconferences

Portal is the Facebook device platform that integrate a camcorder to a screen to be able to hold videoconferences. There are two models with a 10-inch screen, one of which rotates and zooms to maintain visual contact when the user moves around the room. There is another model with a 14-inch screen, also capable of both rotating and zooming, and finally there is another model that connects to a television to use it as a screen.

The operation of this new service allows that when the call occurs the Facebook Portal user with hearing difficulties has on his screen a Sign language interpreter, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, which will translate both your signs into English or Spanish as well as the words of your interlocutor into sign language.

This feature is part of a collaboration with ZP Better Together, a technology company specializing in solutions to facilitate communication for people with hearing difficulties. Users who wish to use this solution must do so through an account in the ZP service, which in the United States has government funding. At the moment, only this functionality can be used there.

Different video calling, video conferencing or instant messaging platforms have automatic subtitling functions, as is the case with Zoom, although they still do not offer 100% complete operation, and words may remain undetected or poorly transcribed.

Part of the communication, therefore, can remain out of understanding, something that does not happen in these cases thanks to the presence of an interpreter who can add context, in addition to being interactive since it also interprets the signals of the communicator with difficulties hearing, you can promote two-way understanding instantly.

.