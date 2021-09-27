Facebook pauses “Instagram for children” due to widespread rejection, but does not give up

Facebook has announced the pause of the development of the known as Instagram for children or Instagram Kids, and it does not matter how you refer to the invention, because it is perfectly understood what it is about and it is just as monstrous they give it one name or another.

But has Facebook backed down in its intention to exploit the image of the smallest of the house for its own benefit because they have realized that, in effect, it is a terrible idea, worthy of the advertisers of yesteryear who The same thing they sold you chocolate chigarrillos, that they recommended an alcoholic drink -just a glass, eh- to calm the child who not stop (yes, this happened)? Obviously not.

If Facebook has put Instagram for children on hold, it is because of the barrage of criticism received by practically every sector consulted, including the legal one with the United States prosecutors at the forefront of the malaise. But it does not matter, because on Facebook they have brilliant minds that are already turning everything around so that it satisfies most of the parties, or at least so that it does not produce the current categorical rejection.

Instagram for kids, on hiatus

They tell on the official Instagram blog that the invention is paused while they develop new parental control tools, making it clear, yes, that eThey are convinced that «creating Instagram for children is the right thing to do» because «children are already on the Internet». Something in which they are right, needless to add. Regarding this movement, they point out that:

Critics of ‘Instagram for kids’ will see this as an acknowledgment that the project is a bad idea. That is not the case. The reality is that children are already on the Internet, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is much better for parents than where we are today.

We are not the only company that thinks so. Our classmates recognized these issues and created experiences for the children. YouTube and TikTok have versions of their app for children under 13 years old.

Our intention is not that this version is the same as Instagram today. It was never for younger kids, but for tweens (ages 10-12). It will require parental permission to join, will be ad-free, and will have age-appropriate content and features. Parents can monitor the time their children spend on the app and monitor who can message them, who can follow them, and who they can follow.

Without a doubt, it is interesting that they clarify their plans because not even in the internal documents of the company it was specified that this Instagram for children was directed to an age range such as the one expressed, which is hard to believe, when they put as an example that the Competition is doing the same to services such as the TikTok infested and the most neutral – always talking about the type of content that is distributed through the platform – YouTube.

By the way, it goes without saying that beans are cooked everywhere and this is equivalent to the content that is published on the different social networks or platforms, including TikTok, YouTube and of course, Instagram. But when we talk about children, things change and it is difficult for networks such as TikTok or Instagram to provide content that is worthwhile for quality in a sufficient quantity to justify its use. On YouTube, on the other hand, there is everything.

Instagram is already this … Now imagine an «Instagram for children»

But let’s go back to Instagram for children: if children are already on the Internet, if they already use and the best thing is to adapt the services that adults use – and they too, even if it is glancing and contravening the rules – and on Facebook they are so good rollers to do everything for the good of humanity, without expecting an economic benefit in return … why does an Instagram for children generate so much rejection? For various reasons, in my opinion not at all expert.

The first and most notorious, because unlike what my colleague David Salces exposed with those of the Instagram for children and chocolate chigarrillos, I think it fell short and this smells more like the old woman’s story that of the dodgy guy at the school door offering the first doses for free… And when you grow up and want more, go to the checkout. But even if you disagree with my ominous approach, there are more obvious things that have been discussed for a long time.

Surely you have read on more than one occasion that Instagram is a danger to mental health, especially in adolescents, due to the level of exposure and unreality it transmits. The worst thing is that this is no longer based on the isolated opinions of psychologists and sociologists, but on internal reports of the social network itself. Of course, the matter can be even more infamous, and it is that it does not matter how extreme it is, because no one stops these giants.

My colleagues David Salces also said that at the head of Instagram there is a cretin named Adam Mosseri (the same one who signs the new note) and, again in my opinion, he is not lacking in reason. But I’m afraid that the problem is more complex and that a cretin like that, who is surely a brilliant guy in other facets beyond morality, would not be successful at what he does without the millions of cretins who dance to that sound. touch.