Facebook parent company Meta is also looking to create its own rival to Twitter

It’s been quite a few years since Facebook tried to buy Twitter without success. At that time, in 2008, Mark Zuckerberg offered the then managers of Twitter the sum of 500 million dollars, which were rejected, which allowed Twitter to grow as the platform it is today and the influence it has come to achieve over Public opinion.

One of the most relevant chapters of Twitter occurred at the end of last October, when the acquisition by the tycoon Elon Musk for the sum of more than 44,000 million dollars was consummated.



A little earlier, given this possibility, some movements have been taking place, as recently stated by platforms such as Hive Social or Tumblr, which are postulating themselves as alternatives to Twitter given the existence of its possible bankruptcy, noting an increase in registrations.

It also came as an alternative from the ex-CEO of Waze Post.news, which at the moment is a more basic microblogging service that is available in closed beta (although some of us have already received our invitation to join).

Mastodon also gained new users, almost 33%, reaching six million users, according to the Fediverse.party platform, despite having been available for several years, having consolidated as a network, so this time it will not happen as it happened at the time. with the decentralized microblogging network Quitter.

Meta will not waste the possible opportunity

And now we know, thanks to the New York Times, that from Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus, they also aspire to occupy the possible place that Twitter could leave if it disappears (which is unlikely for all that it represents, even for the world of journalism, which has come to revolutionize).

They point out that last November, Meta employees met to brainstorm ideas to create their own Twitter. Among other ideas, there was talk of bringing a broader implementation of a Notes feature within Instagram.

The idea of ​​creating a text-centric application developed under Instagram technology was also considered, or even adding another feed to Instagram as well. Given the possible functions, names such as Realtime, Real Reels and Instant also surfaced.

Elon Musk himself shared weeks ago that despite all the commotion, the platform is having a record user registration, and these days it is leaking documents on the management that the old leadership has carried out before he came to power.

We’ll see how this situation is redirected and if the share of users will be distributed or they will come to concentrate again on Twitter.