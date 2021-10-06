Facebook outage caused by a single error

Interruption of Facebook of the 4th of October, which brought down Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsAppAs well as the core service, it was the result of a mistake by the company’s own network engineers.

The error led to all the services Facebook were inaccessible, with an analogy that compared it to a failure in the services of “Air traffic control” for network traffic …

The outage affected all platforms owned by Facebook, according to data from Downdetector and Twitter. This includes Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger […] While some interruptions of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp They only affected certain geographic regions, services were down worldwide.

It seemed like the problem might be related to DNS, domain name servers telling devices which IP addresses to use to access services, but it was unclear what exactly had happened, and if it was a external hack, a malicious action by an insider or a catastrophic mistake.