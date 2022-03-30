Facebook Messenger, with the new shortcuts you can tag everyone in one go

You are organizing the soccer match and you have to tag all the participants in the chat one by one, as I miss a real coach in front of the tactics board on Friday, when he issues the summons. And that’s when you think: how much more convenient would it be to have a command to tag everyone in one go? Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M Well, your sufferings are over: Facebok Messenger is in fact evolving with the introduction of a system of shortcutsstarting right from “@everyone“, which allows you to tag all participants of a chat.





SILENT MESSAGES, GIFS AND PAYMENTS

But this is only one of the lots of news on the way. For example: do you want to send a message in a chat, perhaps in the middle of the night, but without disturbing anyone? Instead of waiting because it is impossible to know if everyone has disabled the notification sounds on their smartphone, now you can safely write thanks to the “/ silent” commandwhich will allow you to send a message without it triggering any notificationregardless of what settings other users choose for chat or their phone.





On iOS with "/ gif", then followed by a search key, as you can easily guess you can instead access the search for GIFs. And always coming soon on iOS there is the possibility of dribbling emojis and GIFs to adopt two old school options, that is "╯ ° □ °） ╯︵ ┻━┻ " And _ (ツ) _ / ¯ "which can be activated respectively with the commands / tableflip And / shrug.





Finally, with the shortcut “/ pay “ it will be possible send and receive money in an even simpler way through the individual Messenger chats: but it is one exclusive function of the US market. ¯ _ (ツ) _ / ¯



