Facebook Messenger will let you take photos using two cameras at the same time

Goal owner of Facebook, WhatsApp and instagram is developing a new update in its messaging service Messenger, that allows users to share photos in real time using the dual camera, something similar to what you currently do BeReal.

roll call would be the name of this new feature that is starting its trial version on some devices. This new format invites users to share content after receiving a notification in a group chat.

BeReal is an application that arrived in 2022 on the devices of Android and iOS and it has been popular among users, since it does not use filters, but the objective is to show itself as it is from two perspectives at the same time: that of the rear and front lens of the smartphone.

To do this, it has a warning system in which people on this platform have a time limit to take the photo and upload it within the social network. They may also react to Photography.

This is how Roll Call works in Messenger (Twitter Matt Navarra @MattNavarra)

roll call

The technology giant has apparently adapted this concept to introduce a new feature in Messenger with which it is currently working internally, as the company has confirmed to TechCrunch.

With this functionality, Meta intends to “help people share authentic moments with friends and family” and, in principle, it will be aimed at sharing images and videos.

Matt Navarra, social media consultant, has commented through his profile on Twitter that Roll Call will allow users to launch an announcement at any time of the day for the rest of the members of a group to share their photo.

According to Europa Press, the uniqueness of this new function is that participants will be able to ask for specific things, such as what they are eating, where they are now, etc. Also, as in BeReal, users will have a limited time to share the photo in the group.

However, users will only be able to see each other’s photos when they have shared their own. For now, there is no clear date for the arrival of this update to everyone.

BeReal is an application that came to Android and iOS devices last year (Shutterstock) iPhone 14 will be more in demand in China, according to Kuo

Instagram enabled GIFs

Meta brought a new update that allows you to comment on photos and videos in a different way to improve interaction with followers.

It is about the use of gifsan image exchange format (Graphic Interchange Format) that gains popularity for being one of the most shared files on social networks. It consists of the movement of one or several frames of 3 or 5 seconds duration and that is repeated infinitely.

Previously, this format could only be used in direct message responses or also, as stickers in a story on the social network. To publish it, you must go to the comments section and the option to choose it will appear on the right side of the text bar.

Likewise, there is a search engine that allows you to use keywords such as “cry”, “happiness”, “anger” or “birthday” to choose the one that best suits the user’s preference. This new format can be used to comment on photos, videos or reels On Instagram.