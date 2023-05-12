Facebook Messenger on Apple Watch: the application will stop from May

In reality, there is no real official communication but a large number of users have received a notification in recent days, through which they have been informed that Messenger will no longer be available as an Apple Watch app after May 31 , but that users will be able to receive Messenger notifications on their smartwatch. Here’s one of many screenshot messages shared on Twitter recently.

Meta has issued an announcement that will not please Apple Watch owners, who habitually used Facebook Messenger to chat with their contacts.

Meta has not ruled on the matter, as mentioned at the beginning, however the site Reviewgeek contacted the company, which responded through a spokesperson.

People will still be able to receive Messenger notifications on their Apple Watch when paired with iPhone, but starting in late May, they will no longer be able to respond from their watch. But they will still be able to use Messenger on their iPhone, desktop PC and on the web.

The reason for this choice is not clear, but the hypothesis is making its way on the web that the possibility of answering from the wrist has reduced the time spent on Messenger from a smartphone, creating a certain redundancy. The second hypothesis could be almost opposite, namely that at the basis of this choice there would be a scarce use of the smartwatch versionsuch as to make its further development uneconomical.

It must be said that Messenger is only the latest in a list of applications removed from Apple Watch for this second reason, and among the illustrious precedents we find Twitter, Instagram, Target, Trello, Slack, Hulu and Uber. It seems clear that Apple has taken a very specific path, which aims to limit the use of applications already present on smartphones on smartwatches, in favor of a greater focus on fitness and health features.