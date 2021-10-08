Facebook Messenger not working: why can’t send photos and when will it be fixed

Instagram applications, Facebook and Facebook Messenger they fell again this Friday, October 8 for some users for the second time in less than a week. Today’s outage came just days after the social media giant included a server update that caused a global outage for more than seven hours.

Some users reported that social media platforms stopped working again around 2:00 p.m. (GMT-5). Facebook acknowledged the outage around 2:22 pm (GMT-5) and wrote on Twitter: “We are aware that some people have problems accessing our applications and products. We are working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience ”.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. – Facebook Facebook) October 8, 2021

Web monitoring group Downdetector showed that there were more than 32,000 incidents of people who reported problems with Instagram on Friday around 2:00 p.m. (GMT-5).

A smaller number of people, more than 1,600, reported an outage on Facebook, and the reports also came in around 2:00 p.m. (GMT-5).

Facebook Messenger didn’t appear to be as affected, with just over 800 people reporting outages. Some users reported problems with this platform and commented that it did not allow to send photos or videos.

Downdetector showed that there were reports of incidents on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. (Photo: Downdetector)

The outage comes four days after Facebook suffered an error during routine maintenance on its data center network that caused a global collapse.

Blocked access to apps for billions of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users, intensifying criticism even more against Marck Zucerberg’s company.

In a blog post apologizing for the outage, Santosh Janardhan, Facebook’s vice president of engineering and infrastructure, said that the collapse also affected many of the tools and internal Facebook systems that you use in your day-to-day operations, making troubleshooting difficult. affair.

“Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes to the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused problems who interrupted this communication“Janardhan wrote in the blog post. “This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, paralyzing our services.”added.

Monday’s interruption it was the biggest Downdetector has ever seen and blocked access to applications for billions of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users.

