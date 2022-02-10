Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

Facebook Messenger lets you split payments between friends

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook Messenger has launched -for now, only in the United States- the possibility of dividing payments between friends through the instant messaging app, as if it were Bizum or any other app that allows you to divide payments, such as Settle Up.

Facebook Messenger now lets you record audio notes up to 30 minutes long

The functionality, which is called “Split Payments” had already been tested by the company at the end of last year, and is now officially launched for all users of the Facebook Messenger app on both iOS and Android devices in the United States. At the moment, it is unknown when it could reach other markets, since Facebook has not commented on it.

How payments are split on Facebook Messenger

To use the “Split Payments” functionality, just click on the icon with the + symbol in a group chat. A series of options will open and you have to select the “payments” option. Then, it will be enough to press the “Start” button and you will be able to divide any account among the people you choose within the group.

Read:

realme C25 is officially launched: look at its features and price

In addition to knowing how much each of the selected members has to pay, a personalized message can be included for each of them, which will arrive when they are informed of the amount they owe.

You can also enter your payment information, to receive the payment, and send the request to friends. They will be able to easily add their payment information to Facebook Messenger if they have not already done so, and they will be able to send the part of the money that they have to pay, as well as receive money when it corresponds to them.

Other news in Facebook Messenger

Along with the launch of splitting payments between friends, Facebook Messenger has also introduced new tools to control audio message recordings. Now you can pause, preview, delete or continue recording before sending the message.

On the other hand, the maximum duration of the voice audios in Facebook Messenger is also extended, which goes from one minute to 30 minutes.

Read:

Apple launches a new announcement of the HomePod Mini, “the magic of the mini”

.

Previous articleNow you can have a blind date on Tinder
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Facebook Messenger lets you split payments between friends

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

Now you can have a blind date on Tinder

After thinking about it for a while, Tinder has just added a new feature, and it's nothing more...
Android

Hannspree Pad Zeus 2, a new 13-inch tablet designed for work and play at home

Known for his wanderings on the monitors, Hannspree seems to be aiming to expand its presence in the...
Google

Hogwarts-flavored magic cards: ‘Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’ leaves China and opens pre-registration on Google Play

Many moons have passed since the Harry Potter universe saw the birth of a game 'Magic...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.