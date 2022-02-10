Facebook Messenger lets you split payments between friends

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook Messenger has launched -for now, only in the United States- the possibility of dividing payments between friends through the instant messaging app, as if it were Bizum or any other app that allows you to divide payments, such as Settle Up.

The functionality, which is called “Split Payments” had already been tested by the company at the end of last year, and is now officially launched for all users of the Facebook Messenger app on both iOS and Android devices in the United States. At the moment, it is unknown when it could reach other markets, since Facebook has not commented on it.

How payments are split on Facebook Messenger

To use the “Split Payments” functionality, just click on the icon with the + symbol in a group chat. A series of options will open and you have to select the “payments” option. Then, it will be enough to press the “Start” button and you will be able to divide any account among the people you choose within the group.

In addition to knowing how much each of the selected members has to pay, a personalized message can be included for each of them, which will arrive when they are informed of the amount they owe.

You can also enter your payment information, to receive the payment, and send the request to friends. They will be able to easily add their payment information to Facebook Messenger if they have not already done so, and they will be able to send the part of the money that they have to pay, as well as receive money when it corresponds to them.

Other news in Facebook Messenger

Along with the launch of splitting payments between friends, Facebook Messenger has also introduced new tools to control audio message recordings. Now you can pause, preview, delete or continue recording before sending the message.

On the other hand, the maximum duration of the voice audios in Facebook Messenger is also extended, which goes from one minute to 30 minutes.

