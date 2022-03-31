Facebook Messenger is updated with new chat features

Meta continues to update its flagship applications to increase their functionality and make them more appealing to the public. The company founded by Mark Zuckerberg knows that other alternatives like TikTok are getting stronger and stronger, so it wants to maintain its leadership position. And now it’s the turn of Facebook Messenger. The popular instant messaging application, and Facebook plugin, has become a widely used option to communicate with your friends and loved ones. And now, this service is going to have very interesting new functions. Or this is what emerges from the latest press release that Facebook has published on its official blog and in which they indicate the arrival of new functions with which to attract more users. Facebook Messenger wants to look like Slack The first novelty has to do with the shortcuts that come to Facebook Messenger. We are talking about a system that will allow us to mention all the users of a group so that they respond to you. A system that we have already seen in the Slack work tool and that works as follows. The moment you write the word @everyone in a group, this message will serve to attract the attention of all the members of a group chat. It is true that the @ tag is not new to Facebook, since it is used to tag people, now you can use this shortcut to notify everyone. In addition, there is also a new shortcut called /silent that allows you to send messages without any notification, a very useful tool in certain situations in which you send a message in the wee hours of the morning and you don’t want to bother that friend who is always forget to put the phone on silent. To say that these two new tools should have already reached all users of the application, so we invite you to update Facebook Messenger to see if these functions are already available. If not, you just have to have some patience, since in the next few days it will be available for sure. In addition, Meta has added that there will be new shortcuts that are not available at the moment but will be very soon. For example, the /Pay function will arrive, although only in the United States. Through this shortcut, it will be easier to send or receive money. You can also use the /shrug shortcut to symbolize the shrug “¯_(ツ)_/¯”, while /tableflip will make you draw the familiar table flip “(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ Without a doubt, this is excellent news for all Facebook Messenger users, since they will now have new functions to send messages that are well worth trying. >