Facebook Messenger incorporates keyboard shortcuts

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Facebook Messenger has announced the incorporation of a new function already present in other messaging tools such as Slack: the shortcuts.

Although more shortcuts will be added later, the first two are already available: @everyone and /Silent

Shortcuts are commands that try to save time and steps in using the tools available on a messaging platform. In the specific case of the new additions to Facebook Messenger, although Facebook has advanced that other additional shortcuts will be added later, the ones that are already available are the following:

[email protected]: Typing the symbol of the at sign and the word “everyone” (everyone, in English) the message will appear visible for all the members of a group. This allows you to ensure that the message reaches everyone without having to send it one by one, with each member of the group receiving a notification.

-/Silent: Typing the right slash symbol and the word “Silent” will allow messages to be sent silently and discreetly. It would be the opposite example of the previous one, since here a notification would not be sent to the entire group.

fb messenger shortcuts

Some of the shortcuts that in the coming weeks or months (from Facebook no deadlines or dates have been specified) will allow, for example, making payments from Facebook Messengerusing the shortcut «/Pay» or see possible options for animated GIFs using the “/gif” command. In the case of the payment shortcut, it has been reported that initially it will be available only in the United States.

Regarding the arrival of these future new commands, the first of the mobile operating systems to have it available will be Android, arriving at a later time than iOS. It has also been announced from Facebook that the strategy is to continue adding new shortcuts in the future, thus consolidating the interest in promoting Facebook Messenger as a constant messaging platform, capable of constantly evolving.

Brian Adam
