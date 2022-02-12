Search here...
MobileAndroid

Facebook Messenger, ephemeral messages and news for vocals arrive

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Putting aside crypto problems, stock market crashes and extreme loss metaverse ventures, the show must go on, said the fellow, and Facebook announced several new features coming to its Messenger last night. The post on the official blog places the emphasis on Split Payments, which however does not come to us: it is an easy way to divide the payment of something among several people (a dinner as a collective gift, for example) and then transfer the money between one person and another based on who anticipated. It will soon be available on both Android and iOS, but only in the US.

The news for Vanish Mode and voice messages, however, also interest us. In detail, starting from the latter:

  • the maximum limit of each message has been increased from just one minute to thirty minutes.
  • Controls will soon arrive that allow the user to pause the recording of a message, preview it, cancel it or resume recording before sending it. Below are the screenshots of what the interface will look like.

Vanish Mode, on the other hand, is now available globally. This is the way to send ephemeral messages. Through the official app for Android and iOS, simply swipe upwards in a chat to activate Vanish Mode, and with a further swipe upwards you return to normal. Vanish Mode supports the sending of GIFs, images, stickers and reactions, in addition to normal text messages. As soon as you close the chat or go back to normal mode, all sent content disappears.

Read:

This will be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 according to the first leaked images

The Vanish Mode had already been presented by Facebook some time ago (November 2020, to be precise) both on Messenger and on Instagram. However, the availability was a bit spot (here in Italy for example we don’t know anyone who received it). Now, Facebook reports that the feature is officially available for everyone. We do not know if it is activated on the server side or if an app update is needed through the Play Store or the App Store: we checked in the editorial office and it has not yet arrived. The last update dates back to 7 February.

Previous articleAndroid will have a new system for you to manage notifications
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Facebook Messenger, ephemeral messages and news for vocals arrive

Putting aside crypto problems, stock market crashes and extreme loss metaverse ventures, the show must go on, said...
Android

Android will have a new system for you to manage notifications

Notifications can become a headache on mobile. And although Android has some options that allow you to...
Android

WhatsApp tests a new dynamic for group calls

WhatsApp is testing a new interface and some interesting news in group calls.At the moment, these changes are...
Apps

WhatsApp calls are renewed in its beta: it will tell you who is speaking in group calls

The WhatsApp calls started rolling out to users in 2015, and group calls in 2018, and...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.