Facebook Messenger brings more privacy: encryption in chats and backups

mirror daily 163

The instant messaging application Facebook Messengerhas started testing new features that will allow users to increase their security and privacy when using the application. Meta introduced end-to-end , as well as the ability to create and store backup copies of encrypted conversations.

The conversations point to point encrypted They allow the messages sent between users to be protected during the conversation so that they cannot be intercepted by third parties or by the messaging application platform itself, although it is possible that the people involved in the chat give their consent for it to be used. have access to that information.

That way, Messenger will have a security system in your messages similar to the one already used in WhatsApp, where the function is optional since 2017.

Nevertheless, Goal it is intended that this feature will be activated by default in any conversation started in Messenger. The tests for this update were started a few days agoas indicated by the company in a statement.

Messenger has started testing new features that will allow users to increase their security and privacy when using the application.

For its part, secure storage will be the way to protect the history of encrypted conversations in Meta, and it will be activated automatically in the accounts that have accessed the tests of both functions.

Users will have the ability to access a message history and they will be able to report any message that is considered inappropriate or violates the platform’s policies.

In addition, the technology company began testing another data protection technology for users that stores an encrypted backup of the messages exchanged in Messenger. This technology also ensures that access to these copies is not possible unless the user reports that Messenger policies have been violated.

Messenger will have a security system in its messages similar to the one already used in WhatsApp, where the function has been optional since 2017. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

According to Meta, this storage will be the default protection of encrypted conversation history and that people will have more than one way to restore their messages.

Access to the information contained within the copies of security It can be done in two ways: The first is through a PIN or code, while the second is to restore Messenger conversations via third-party cloud services. In the case of iOS devices, it would be iCloud.

According to Meta, this option is the most secure of all, although it does not include Messenger end-to-end encryption. The tests of this security method They also kicked off this week on both iOS and Android devices, though a desktop beta hasn’t been released.

Meta started testing the storage of an encrypted backup of the messages exchanged in Messenger. (Goal)

privacy recommendations

To protect privacy and data on Facebook Messenger, users can choose not to share information like their number or Facebook profile in the messaging app; also, it would be nice to hide when the user is using the app.

Deciding who has the ability to type a message directly can also help avoid any issues. It is necessary to confirm that the messages can only be sent by people who are already in the contacts.

: