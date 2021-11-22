Facebook Messenger and Instagram delay encryption by default

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Meta, the company that includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, will not install end-to-end encryption by default on its messaging services until at least 2023.

Instagram and Facebook Messenger will not have end-to-end encryption by default until 2023

The company merged Facebook Messenger and Instagram chats last year as part of its plan to unify messaging across all of its platforms. At the moment, only WhatsApp chats have end-to-end encryption enabled by default. In the case of Instagram and Facebook Messenger, it is necessary to activate the encryption manually.

As they assure from Meta, the reason for this delay is due to their concerns about the safety of the users. End-to-end encryption of a messaging app means that only participants in a conversation have access to messages. Not even the platform itself would have the ability to read those messages, which would prevent Meta from fulfilling its commitment to eradicate criminal activity on its social networks.

Meta assured in early 2021 that end-to-end encryption by default would be available in early 2022. However, the company now recognizes that it will not be possible to install it with full guarantees at least until 2023.

The application of this privacy mechanism on Meta platforms is following an uneven pace. The most advanced is WhatsApp, and not only because end-to-end encryption is enabled by default. This messaging app also allows you to make backup copies of chats shielded by this method.

In the case of Facebook Messenger, the option to encrypt end-to-end messages has been available since 2016. In addition, it has recently also incorporated end-to-end encryption in calls and video calls.

