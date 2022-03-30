Facebook Messenger adds new options for chats

Facebook Messenger is being updated with a number of features and shortcuts.

Messenger is adding a new feature that reminds us of the dynamics of Slack. Yes, it’s all about Slack shortcuts, no less.

Facebook Messenger is updated with new shortcuts

Today we’re excited to introduce Shortcuts in Messenger, a new command system to help boost your messaging efficiency and add a little more fun to your experience.

So if you open the app, you might already come across two of the new shortcuts: @everyone and /silent. Just like in Slack or Discord, the first command allows us to capture the attention of the whole group, without having to manually mention them one by one.

And the second command gives you the possibility to send messages in the chat silently. That is, your contact will not have a notification of your message. A practical option when we send a message at an inconvenient time for our contact, for example, when he is in a different time zone. So we can send messages at any time without causing discomfort to anyone.

These new shortcuts are now available in the Messenger app for iOS and Android. And this is just a start, as Meta promises that it will add many more options in the future. For example, users who live in the United States will be able to count on the “Pay” command that will facilitate the process of sending and receiving money between friends.

Another option that will be added will be “/gif” so that you can find the GIF you need just by typing this command and a keyword. And of course, you can not miss “/ tableflip”. We will have to wait for future updates to see how Facebook Messenger continues to expand this collection of shortcuts.