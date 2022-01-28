Facebook Messenger adds end-to-end encryption to your text chats

After the slight delay since Meta announced the addition of the well-known end-to-end encryption function for WhatsApp chats to Facebook Messenger chats, the application has finally announced a new update to add the same security function to voice calls .

With this new feature users will be able to make more secure calls through Facebook Messenger, which gives them an alternative to WhatsApp and other similar platforms, also adding the functions of encrypted to your text chats. As the company previously explained, the new E2EE features “use a combination of unencrypted data in our apps, account information, and user reports«, ensuring the privacy of users while «help public safety efforts«.

It is thus a security reinforcement that assures us that our conversations are more protected against third parties. Although unfortunately, we still see some small deficiencies in the face of low security regarding the conversation participants themselves.

In addition to end-to-end encryption, Meta announced some new features and additional controls over the self-destructing messages feature for Facebook Messenger. Now, if someone takes a screenshot of an encrypted conversation, you will receive a notification. Although unfortunately we will not be able to do anything to stop it, at least now we will have the knowledge that it is happening.

On the other hand, the company has ensured that this encryption will not affect the rest of the normal functions of its chats, being able to send GIFs, stickers and reactions normally, as well as having access (by long pressing on a message) to reply or forward it in chats. encrypted.

So it wouldn’t be surprising if we soon see the arrival of other new features in Facebook Messenger related to its end-to-end encryption option, including the eventual addition of end-to-end encrypted group calls and in-app video chats. .