From the beginning, Facebook (now known as Meta) was one of the companies that managed to harvest the most users on a daily basis. All this changed a few days ago, when the company recorded its first quarterly decline in users globally.

And the news doesn’t end there, as the company also saw lower-than-expected ad growth, sending its shares down 20%. Today the company remains focused on the metaverse, but will it be able to save its initial business?

Facebook’s switch to Meta isn’t solving your main problem

Facebook’s move to Meta failed to stop its shares from plummeting, causing a $200 billion loss in market value. This shows that Meta’s biggest problem is not its name or ideas, but its core business: social media.

The top three Meta apps showed flat growth this past quarter. However, the most alarming of all was his main social network: Facebook. And it is that the app lost around 1 million users in North America, where it usually earns more money thanks to advertising.

Such a drop caused the number of daily users worldwide of the company to decrease. Becoming one of the hardest blows that the company has received.

Why is Facebook losing users?

Via Pixabay

The loss of 1.929 million users only shows us the following: Facebook is losing relevance among young people. Perhaps the application needs to make some modifications to attract the attention of that audience.

It is true that Instagram is a widely used network, but Meta does not break down the numbers of users present on Instagram. Users that are not so numerous either, since the general increase in all its applications has only been 2.82%.

Is Meta still a profitable company?

Meta, at the level of figures, can continue to be considered profitable. Last year it made $40 billion in revenue from advertising alone. However, the company continues to spend money on only one purpose: Reality Labs. Division that is responsible for manufacturing the necessary tools for the construction of the metaverse: Quest VR headsets, VR software and the next AR glasses.

The number of Quest sales is not yet known, although some estimate it to have been around 10 million units. A figure that is not bad at all, but the company must still try to solve its main business: social networks. Only then can you continue to stay afloat.