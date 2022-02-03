Search here...
Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

Facebook loses users for the first time in its history

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook private data error Instagram

It seems that the years of scandals on Facebook, after Cambridge Analytica or recently due to the publication of the “Facebook Papers”, are beginning to take their toll. Zuckerberg’s company, now renamed Meta, had a black day yesterday with red numbers. The Company shares plunged 23% and it became known that, for the first time in its 18-year history, the number of daily active Facebook users is decreasing.

Facebook lost users and revenue in the last three months of 2021

It was all bad news for Facebook, now Meta, in the presentation of its results for the last quarter of 2021. In the last three months of last year, active daily users were 1,929 million. In the immediately previous quarter this figure was 1,930 million, so Facebook has lost 1 million active users a day in a quarter.

Read:

WhatsApp: why do I see blurry photos in the application?

The company recognizes that, faced with competition from rivals such as TikTok or YouTube, its platforms are suffering and the advertising investment evolves downwards. This loss of audience is attributed by Mark Zuckerberg to younger Internet users, for whom the networks owned by Facebook are already perceived as outdated.

As far as his monetary income is concerned, the last quarter of 2021 was not a good quarter either. His income in that period was 10.3 billion dollars. This supposes 8% less than the income in the same period of the previous year. Knowing these figures, as well as the decrease in users, Meta’s shares on the Stock Market plummeted by 23%.

Zuckerberg announced in the fall of 2021 that the company’s goal thereafter would be to reorient itself toward the metaverse. In recent months, the company has invested millionaire amounts in the development of this software, as well as virtual reality glasses and augmented reality technologies. At the moment, the effect of these investments is not noticeable in the company’s accounts.

It should not be forgotten that all this occurs less than a year after Facebook surpassed the trillion dollar market value for the first time.

.

Read:

Instagram: links within Stories reach everyone

Previous articleWestern Digital Introduces the New WD Black SN770, an Affordable Gaming NVMe SSD
Next articleApple stops signing iOS and iPadOS 15.2.1: stop downgrading from 15.3
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apple

Apple stops signing iOS and iPadOS 15.2.1: stop downgrading from 15.3

As usual, one week after the release of iOS And iPadOS 15.3, Apple stopped signing versions 15.2.1. ...
Apps

Facebook loses users for the first time in its history

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Laptops

Western Digital Introduces the New WD Black SN770, an Affordable Gaming NVMe SSD

Expansion of its consumer SN series, Western Digital has just introduced your new WD Black SN770 M2.o NVMe...
Tech News

Antetype, to create advanced design prototypes

There are many tools created to help designers prototype their work, which is essential before getting to work...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.