Facebook loses users for the first time in its history

It seems that the years of scandals on Facebook, after Cambridge Analytica or recently due to the publication of the “Facebook Papers”, are beginning to take their toll. Zuckerberg’s company, now renamed Meta, had a black day yesterday with red numbers. The Company shares plunged 23% and it became known that, for the first time in its 18-year history, the number of daily active Facebook users is decreasing.

Facebook lost users and revenue in the last three months of 2021

It was all bad news for Facebook, now Meta, in the presentation of its results for the last quarter of 2021. In the last three months of last year, active daily users were 1,929 million. In the immediately previous quarter this figure was 1,930 million, so Facebook has lost 1 million active users a day in a quarter.

The company recognizes that, faced with competition from rivals such as TikTok or YouTube, its platforms are suffering and the advertising investment evolves downwards. This loss of audience is attributed by Mark Zuckerberg to younger Internet users, for whom the networks owned by Facebook are already perceived as outdated.

As far as his monetary income is concerned, the last quarter of 2021 was not a good quarter either. His income in that period was 10.3 billion dollars. This supposes 8% less than the income in the same period of the previous year. Knowing these figures, as well as the decrease in users, Meta’s shares on the Stock Market plummeted by 23%.

Zuckerberg announced in the fall of 2021 that the company’s goal thereafter would be to reorient itself toward the metaverse. In recent months, the company has invested millionaire amounts in the development of this software, as well as virtual reality glasses and augmented reality technologies. At the moment, the effect of these investments is not noticeable in the company’s accounts.

It should not be forgotten that all this occurs less than a year after Facebook surpassed the trillion dollar market value for the first time.

