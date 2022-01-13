Facebook loses second attempt to dismiss US FTC antitrust case

The antitrust lawsuit against Facebook filed by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) continues after a US federal judge has rejected the request of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to dismiss the lawsuit filed against it by monopoly in the social media market.

Judge James Boasberg’s decision marks a victory for the FTC, after its original lawsuit was dismissed last June by the same judge, finding that the allegations against Facebook presented by the federal agency were “insufficient” to plausibly establish that the company has such monopoly power. At the time, Boasberg gave the FTC 30 days to modify the lawsuit and resubmit it if it saw fit, something he did, adding details that supported his request.

The FTC accuses the tech giant of “illegally” maintaining its “monopoly” position in the social media industry through a series of anti-competitive behaviors, including buying potential rivals such as Instagram and WhatsApp in 2012 and 2014, respectively. He also accuses him of stifling competition, since lacking serious competitive threats, “the company has been able to perfect an advertising model based on surveillance and impose increasing burdens on its users.”

The Washington District Judge has called the revised petition “more robust and detailed,” particularly on the issue of the alleged monopoly of the accused company. “In stark contrast to its predecessor, this lawsuit offers reinforced and specific allegations that point to the same conclusion: Facebook has maintained a dominant market share for the relevant time,” he noted.

Boasberg has also dismissed the internet giant’s argument that the amended lawsuit should not have been admitted because Lima Khan, the president of the FTC, participated in the regulator’s vote. The company argued that Khan, a law professor known for her rejection of the enormous power amassed by the big tech Americans, and whose position was confirmed on June 15 by the Senate, demonstrated prejudice against Facebook through her previous writings as an academic.

Although Khan has undoubtedly expressed views on Facebook’s monopoly power, these do not suggest the kind of ‘hatchet’ based on personal animosity or financial conflict of interest that has disqualified prosecutors in the past, “said the judge.

The company led by Mark Zuckerberg has reiterated through a statement “its confidence” that “the evidence will show the weakness of the allegations” and that “their investments in Instagram and WhatsApp transformed them into what they are today They have been good for the competition and good for the people and companies who choose to use our products. “

Facebook already last year berated the FTC and other plaintiffs for wanting to force it to undo two previously approved acquisitions, something for which the company says there is no precedent. In the company’s view, the FTC lawsuit ignores “Completely the reality of the dynamic and highly competitive tech industry in which Facebook operates.”

The judge, in any case, has denied part of the lawsuit, the one that focuses on the platform’s policies, which were modified in 2018. Some experts believe that the FTC has a difficult task ahead of it to be able to prove all the facts that They report to win the case. Facebook has until January 25 to submit its response.



