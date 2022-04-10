Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

Facebook launches “Share to Reels” button

By: Brian Adam

Facebook now makes it easy to post content that is shared via its Reels by creating a button called “Share to Reels”, which can be included in third-party applications such as third-party video platforms so that your content is easily added to Reels.

The «Share in Reels» button saves intermediate steps to share content from third-party apps on Facebook

Initially born on Instagram in August 2020, the Reels were a way to compete against the popular short videos of the popular social network TikTok. After becoming the fastest growing format, it was also adopted by Facebook at the end of February. The company now empowers with this possibility that external content is shared in them.

Until now, the procedure to share an external video on a Facebook Reel required, first of all, saving said video on the mobile device., then search for it, edit it and finally publish it from the Facebook app itself in Reel format. Now all that procedure is left behind since it will only be enough to press a button.

The new “Share to Reels” buttonwhich will gradually be incorporated into different video services to make it easier for its content to be shared from Facebook within the Reels.

At the moment the video services that already incorporate it are VivaVideo, Vita and Smule. Any other platform that wants to add that button just go to the Meta (Facebook parent) webpage for developers and follow the steps to add it.

In this button, third-party apps can add controls that allow you to customize the videos to be shared with the same tools available in Reels: audio, text, effects, subtitles, stickers… with which you can create the content of Reels in the same way than if it were done from the Facebook app itself.

Previous articleThe best simulation games for Android of 2022
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
