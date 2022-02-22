Facebook launches Reels worldwide

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook had already launched Reels -the video content format that users have already been able to use on Instagram for more than a year and that mimics TikTok videos- in the United States a few weeks ago, where some users could use them in phase test. However, the company has just announced that Reels are now officially coming to Facebook in more than 150 countries around the world.

Facebook users in countries like Spain, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina, among many others, can now use Facebook Reels from both the iOS and Android apps and upload editable videos from their devices.

The launch -which is part of Meta’s commitment to mobile video content as the center of its strategy- is accompanied by a series of novelties to facilitate the creation of this content, such as the following:

-Remix: Users, like on Instagram, will be able to create a Reel video from another Reel published openly on Facebook.

-60 second reels: The maximum duration of Reels on Facebook is set to 60 seconds.

-Erasers: At the moment they are not available, but Facebook has assured that “soon” drafts of the Reels will be able to be created to later publish those that are desired.

-Other editing tools: Facebook has also promised that “in the coming months” they will launch editing tools for Reels that will allow them to create and save videos in different formats.

-Reels in other places: Facebook also points out that “in the coming months” Reels can be used in other social network sites, such as Stories, Facebook Watch… and even a new label will be displayed at the top of the feed so that users can easily find these contents between the publications of their contacts.

In addition, in some countries, Facebook will begin to suggest Reels from people they don’t follow, but whose content the Facebook algorithm thinks might interest them, in users’ feeds.

Facebook has also indicated that it will explore new ways to share Reels crosswise on Facebook and Instagram, something that it already allows, for example, with other content such as Stories.

