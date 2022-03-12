Facebook launches Move, an app to create task lists

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Move is the new application developed from Meta (Facebook parent company) with the aim of offering a tool for personal use and also for groups, since it facilitates the organization of group activities as well as the elaboration of task lists. In a way, it would be a response to instant messaging tools like Slack, although not strictly aimed at professional environments.

Move allows you to manage pending tasks and group work, gamifying participation in common work

It has been developed by NPE Team, the Meta working group specialized in research and development, and the result, unlike other applications of this type, includes a gamification model, awarding a score to the user based on completed tasks. With this score, the user’s avatar can be customized with different accessories such as hats, clothes, sunglasses… An avatar in the shape of a llama that will reflect the user’s personality and tastes with its accessories.

The purpose is to encourage the participation of the members of the group who will be able to verify which of them is more productive depending on the personalization that each of their respective avatars acquires. Thus, the least personalized avatars correspond to members of the group with little participation in the project.

From Meta they confess that Move is still in an initial phase of what the NPE Team could be capable of developing, where they maintain high expectations for the platform. From community initiatives to neighborhood groups to group school work or family projects, Move could become a kind of common task management social tool of multiple applications for a wide variety of environments.

The Move app is currently available for free but only in the Apple App Store in the United States, without Meta having made any plans for its launch in other countries.

