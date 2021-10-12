Facebook launches its Live Audio feature for creators around the world

Facebook launches Live Audio today (via: The Verge), a feature that until now was exclusive to creators in the United States, now streamers around the world will be able to use it. They will need a Facebook application on their smartphone, but now they will be able to communicate with all their followers at the same time

Live Audio works like streams only without the image, when using it you will start speaking live for all your followers (and whoever decides to join in to listen to you). So comes one more way to interact with Facebook followers, another attempt by the company to compete with Twitch.

Sound options

Facebook will also launch Soundbites, a new short edited sound feature, if it sounds familiar to you it’s because they are basically stories without video. These can be used at any time and will not be exclusive to the creators. These short audios are made to share anecdotes, jokes or any idea in less than 15 seconds.

Facebook’s approach to this issue is the same as that of Instagram Reels, it is expected that they will have the same acceptance, although for now it is an exclusive Facebook function. It will be available worldwide within the next few weeks.

Finally, following in the wake of the sounds, Facebook announced that the possibility of listening to podcasts will be extended to the rest of the world. Like Live Audio, this was exclusive to US customers, but “in the coming weeks” we will be able to listen to our favorite podcasts via FB.

It remains to be seen which creators will sign exclusive agreements with Zuckerberg’s company, especially with the problems that the company has. And the bad image left by the statements of former employee Frances Haugen.