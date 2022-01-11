Facebook launches a new “Privacy Center”

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Meta -the company that owns Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and other social networks and applications of Mark Zuckerberg- has just launched a new “Privacy Center”, a space where users can have more information about how their personal data is processed on all Meta products and how the technology used affects your privacy.

The new Facebook Privacy Center is currently only available to users of the desktop version in the United States

The so-called “Privacy Center” is now available to a limited number of users using the desktop version of Facebook in the United States. However, Meta has recognized that its intention is to expand the number of users of this new space in the coming months so that it can be used by the more than 3,000 million users who use both Facebook and other social networks of its property around the world.

The current version of the new “Privacy Center” allows to learn more about the way in which data and content are shared on social networks owned by Meta, the security of the information stored on its servers, the way in which The data is collected, the way in which it is used and it also has a special section dedicated to advertising.

In this sense, the new «Privacy Center» is divided into five sections:

-Security: In it you can check the security level of the user’s account, and activate useful tools such as double authentication or learn more about how Meta fights against scrapping the data.

-Share: You can visit this guide to answer questions about who sees certain content, or how to remove old content from your profile using tools such as Facebook’s Manager Activity.

-Collection: It allows you to know the different types of data that Meta collects, and how you can control them through tools such as “Access Your Information”.

-Use: Here you can learn more about how and why Facebook uses certain data. It also offers access to control tools to manage the way information is used.

-Advertising: Here you can find out how Facebook uses your information to determine the advertising you see, and you can control it thanks to tools such as “Ad Preferences”.

To access the new “Privacy Center” you must go to the “Settings” section of the desktop version of Facebook and then to the “Privacy” section. Of course, remember that, at the moment, it is only available to some users in the United States and that it will be opened to more people over the next few months.

