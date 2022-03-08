Facebook launches a free course for journalist safety

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In such a complicated context for the exercise of journalism and communication through social media, with the Russian authorities banning most social networks and the media leaving the country after the approval of legislation that threatens 15 years who misinforms about the war in Ukraine, Facebook (Meta) has launched a free online course so that journalists can use the platform with greater security.

The course comes in a very difficult context for informants posted to Russia and Ukraine

The course is aimed at both informants and defenders of human resources, with a special focus on helping them protect their privacy online, avoid harassment and any complicated situation that may arise from the use of the social network with an informative aspect.

The initiative is part of the Meta Journalism Project, a working group that has developed this 90-minute course together with the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) and the Border Center for Journalists and Bloggers (BCJB)

The course, which can be accessed through the ICFJ websiteis made up of a total of five modules, among which informants are taught to carry out a safer use of their social platforms, how to report from difficult situations or how to protect their profiles from harassment through the network.

The aim is to make both journalists and human rights defenders better understand the options they have to inform and offer them online resources that allow them to guarantee their safety online. As Facebook has pointed out, contributing to the safety of correspondents is essential, and the main objective of this course is to help them improve their online skills.

Facebook is currently blocked by the Russian authorities, as is the case with other social networks such as Twitter. Curiously, other platforms also owned by Meta, such as Instagram and WhatsApp, have not been blocked -for the moment- in the country.

