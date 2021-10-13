Facebook joins the trend for podcasts, live audio, and short-form clips

Facebook has been looking for a way for users who have a profile on the social network to do practically anything for a long time. The walls that we all have have become too small and now we have the opportunity to express ourselves in the way that we like the most, even with video and live broadcasts. But if there is other content that in recent months has seen its consumption skyrocket, especially since the arrival of the pandemic in March 2020, that is the podcasts and audio formats that now want to allow also from the social network itself . A catalog that has to do with live audio and the so-called short-duration formats. They also arrive in Spain. Just a few hours ago, Facebook has announced the arrival of what it calls “audio experiences” after the success of the “Live Audio Rooms” that were launched last June in the US. You know, the Clubhouse clone by which we can create chat rooms that any user who has a profile on the Mark Zuckerberg platform can join. From the company itself they specify that these Live Audio Rooms “will be available to public figures and creators, as well as to groups around the world. Facebook has listened to the opinions of the community and its partners, and that is why it will continue to develop the tools. audio, in addition to fostering new connections on their platform. ” What includes Spain. From now on you can access these rooms live to follow the topics and questions that are discussed in them, waiting for it to open to profiles of all kinds in the near future. Surely we are facing a first attempt to popularize them in the heat of flashy names and with many followers to, in the coming months, open them to other users. In addition, Facebook has announced the arrival of a test period for these live rooms that, if we create them from Android, they can be followed from the computer’s browser. In this way, users can achieve a greater reach of their live shows beyond pigeonholeing their content to mobile platforms. From iOS, at the moment there does not seem to be news although as always happens, with the passage of the months all the releases will match their functionalities around the same options. >