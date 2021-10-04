Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp suffer a worldwide drop

The services provided by the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms, all of them owned by the former, have suffered a drop this afternoon, which has already lasted for more than two hours and has become one of the longest registered so far. The giant led by Mark Zuckerberg has not yet ruled on the cause of this failure, although the corporate accounts of the companies on Twitter have assured that they are working so that everything “returns to normal as soon as possible.”

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. – Facebook Facebook) October 4, 2021

The ruling affects users around the world, as this newspaper has been able to verify through the messages that users have published on Twitter, a social network that has not been affected. In addition, according to Reuters, the Downdetector.com website has detected 20,000 incidents reported by Facebook and Instagram users, 14,000 on WhatsApp and 3,000 on Messenger and has reported that some users have also reported problems with the Amazon website. However, these figures could be much higher since the aforementioned website only collects a part of the incidents.

WhatsApp does not allow you to send or receive messages, while Instagram does not allow you to update the wall of publications or the stories bar and Facebook does not allow access to the social network.

The problems in services are also affecting the behavior of Facebook on the stock market, whose shares are plummeting more than 5%, in a day already marked by the falls of technology on Wall Street.

The Director of Technology of Transparent Edge Services, Diego Suárez, a Spanish technology company that applies the edge computing to your business lines (content delivery, cybersecurity and IT systems administration) has pointed out that at first, the fall of the three social networks owned by Facebook seemed to be the fault of the domain name system (DNS in its acronym in English). “The error, which came from browsers not being able to find the IP address of Facebook services, seemed to confirm that the culprit was the usual suspect: the DNS system. However, although this was the direct culprit that the apps and websites of the US giant did not work, this time DNS is the consequence and not the cause, since the problem is even deeper: BGP routing “, points out this expert.

Suárez explains that the BGP is the Internet postal system. It is a protocol by which routers of ISPs know how to send network packets to the specific network segments and IP addresses that correspond. “At about 5:50 p.m. Spanish time, Facebook withdrew (for reasons still unknown) its routes from the BGP ad system, removing itself from the Internet. This caused Facebook’s own DNS servers, which translate domain names into IP addresses , were inaccessible to all the rest of the network, with the consequent fall of all its services. If, for whatever reason, Facebook decided one day to withdraw its business from the Internet, this is the path it should follow “, continues this expert.

Regarding the reason for the disappearance of these routes, Suárez assures that nothing is known yet, “but the most probable causes would be either that a configuration failure has caused a domino effect or a cyber attack on the autonomous system of Facebook, in charge of to maintain these routes “.

This is not the first drop in the services of these platforms. Last July, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram already stopped working for an hour. More serious was what happened at the beginning of June, when a failure in the US content distribution network of the Fastly company took thousands of websites around the world offline this Tuesday, including the media. Five days, The country, The world, Financial times, Le Monde, The New York Times, or the BBC, but also those of social networks such as Reddit, Twitter or Twitch, and those of companies such as Amazon, Spotify, Google, PayPal, Twitch, Hulu, HBO Max, Shopify, Stripe or Vimeo. Some institutional websites, such as those of the British Government, were also disconnected.