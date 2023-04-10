Facebook Income and Meta Annual Profit [2023]

- Advertisement -

The Meta company, which owns social networks such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, closed the year 2022 with a net profit of 23,200 million dollars (21,273 million euros). This figure represents a 41% decrease in the firm’s profit compared to that registered in 2022.

Annual revenues also registered a slight decrease, of 1.1% during 2022, since they stood at a total of 116,609 million dollars (106,925 million euros). With these data, Meta is facing the company’s first annual drop in billing in its history.

Regarding advertising, Meta entered a total of 113,642 million dollars (104,205 million euros), 1.1% less than in 2021. However, it was the Augmented Reality division that registered the greatest decreases, up to 5%. In total, their income amounted to 2,159 million dollars (1,980 million euros).

This is the department in charge of developing the Metaverse, among other tools, which has weighed down the company’s economy and has caused the suspicion of many investors in recent months.

Along with this, it should be noted that Meta’s expenses during the last year increased by 23.2%, to exceed 87,665 million dollars (80,385 million euros). A direct consequence of this uncertainty is the new round of layoffs of 13,000 employees that the firm is preparing.

These losses would join those that the multinational undertook at the end of 2022, when it cut more than 11,000 jobs. Restructuring costs accounted for 3,760 million dollars (3,448 million euros) in the fourth quarter in the applications area, while the reality area recorded 440 million dollars (403 million euros) of spending.

Data for the fourth quarter of 2022

Regarding the data referring only to the last quarter of 2022, it should be noted that Meta registered a net profit of 4,652 million dollars (4,265 million euros), 54.8% less than in the fourth quarter of 2021. Its income fell 4.5%, up to 32,165 million dollars (29,494 million euros), and costs grew 22.2%, up to 25,766 million dollars (23,626 million euros).

On the bright side, Facebook continued to increase the number of daily active users (DAU) during the year, up 4%. It already stands at 2,000 million daily users, while the number of monthly active users (MAU) increased by 2%, to 2,960 million.