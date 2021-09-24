Do you want to modify your email? If you created an account in Facebook Either to use it personally or for our company, you will know that it is necessary to place an email so that, when we log in, we can access our information such as photos, videos, messages, among other things.

But not only that, the mail that asks us Faceboo k It is generally used to recover our password in case we have lost it or simply do not remember it. However, if you no longer use that email for anything in the world, there is a simple method to change it for a more current one.

Best of all, you don’t need to download a third-party app or download all your files. On the contrary, you just have to have the application of the social network fully updated on your iPhone or Android terminal.

These steps can be done from any mobile, although if you do it on a certain smartphone, your accounts where you were logged in may be closed at some time and, as a consequence, you must access with the new email that you provided to Facebook .

HOW TO CHANGE YOUR FACEBOOK EMAIL

This trick works for Android and iPhone devices, so you have the model you bought, you can change the email in this particular way:

The first thing to do is update Facebook in case you don’t have the latest version on your cell phone.

After that, press the three bars in the lower corner.

When you do, access your personal information.

At that moment, click where it says contact information.

Learn the method to completely change your Facebook email. (Photo: MAG)