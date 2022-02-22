Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

Facebook Horizon World reaches 300,000 users

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Horizon

A few months ago, Facebook decided to rebrand itself as a company like Meta and entrust its future and growth to the technologies of the metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg’s company has invested billions in software and hardware to develop Horizon Worlds, a social Virtual Reality platform in which users can meet and interact with the environment.

Since its opening to the public last December, Horizon Worlds has multiplied its users tenfold with each passing month

Although it is still a tool under development and that it does not have a great implantation among all users, since it is accessed in beta mode, the company has reported that its Virtual Reality platform has just reached 300,000 users.

Meta is very satisfied with the evolution of this product. Horizon Worlds is a platform that can only be accessed through Oculus Quest, Meta’s Virtual Reality goggles. At the beginning of December 2021, Meta made Horizon Worlds available to all Oculus Quest users in the United States and Canada. Since then, the company maintains, the number of users of its Virtual Reality platform has been multiplying tenfold month after month.

Joe Osborne, spokesman for the company, explained that these data they include users of Horizon Worlds and Horizon Venues. The latter is a platform derived from the first, very similar in terms of its avatars and mechanisms, but specifically designed to attend live events.

The figure, however, does not count users of Horizon Workrooms, a virtual meeting environment that allows its users hold meetings remotely sharing a digital space in which to hold conferences, watch presentations or take notes.

According to company data, since the opening of Horizon Worlds to the public, users have created more than 10,000 different worlds within the platform itself. In addition, the private Facebook group for creators of virtual reality in Horizon now has more than 20,000 members.




