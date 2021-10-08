Facebook Horizon is now called Horizon Worlds

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In addition to WhatsApp, Instagram and the social network of the same name, Facebook also owns Oculus or Facebook Reality Labs, an augmented reality laboratory. This sector of the company is the one that is developing and testing Facebook Horizon, a Virtual Reality social platform in which users can meet and interact with the environment. Now, this platform has been renamed and its new name is Horizon Worlds.

Facebook hides its name from its Virtual Reality project to prevent it from being affected by the platform’s bad reputation

This project is one of the most ambitious the company is up to by Mark Zuckerberg. In fact, the CEO of Facebook declared this summer in an interview that, in the next five years, his platform will stop being a social network to become a metaverse. It would be a virtual environment in which one can live and meet other people.

The company has shared this new video in which it advances what Horizon Worlds will be like.

As Mark Zuckerberg himself recounted, “you can sit like a hologram on my sofa and I on yours, and it will really feel like as if we were in the same place. Even if we are in different states at a distance of hundreds of miles from each other ”.

Given the strategic nature of this line of development for the company, Facebook has decided to hide its name in the project to avoid being affected by the scandals that the platform stars.

In recent weeks, the Wall Street Journal has published a series of internal company documents, the so-called “Facebook Files,” which put Mark Zuckerberg’s company in a very bad place. They reveal the rules to moderate harmful content and how, on many occasions, not enough has been done to stop it. And all this in a context in which the company has experienced one of its greatest historical falls, leaving both Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram without access for more than 6 hours for the more than 3,000 million users who have Facebook social networks in the world.

