Facebook gives up on Instagram Kids and strives to create parental supervision tools

The idea of ​​Instagram Kids was similar to the one that YouTube had with YouTube Kids, a content platform specially designed for boys and girls, so that you don’t have to worry about “who knows what they’ll see there.”

Facebook wanted to create an Instagram for children under 13 years old, but it just published an article saying that they give up on the idea, that they believe that it is best for parents to take control of what their children should see or not, and that is why in Instead of creating an app for children they will create better tools so that parents can monitor and control the experience.

They thus stop Instagram Kids to talk to parents, experts, legislators and regulators to develop better ways of controlling, but they do not do it because they think that Instagram Kids was a bad idea, so they do not rule out that it will return in the future with a different approach.

The idea of ​​the app was one that asks for parental permission to join, has no ads and has content and features for children under 13, but it is important that parents can monitor the time their children spend in the application and supervise who can message them, who can follow them, and who they can follow.

Parental control on Instagram

That part of parental control is the one that will take center stage now. The “content, announcements and features” part is paused, but now they will focus on tools for parents to control the activity and make decisions.

Facebook says they will give more details on how it will work in the coming months, and take the opportunity to comment on the recent WSJ report on research related to teenage experiences on Instagram. Facebook disagrees with how the outlet reported on its investigation, and details the issue in this link.

They are going to work to make Instagram a safer platform for teenagers, and that includes everything from the classic “take a break” to encouraging people to consider other non-image related topics, one of the points that is bringing more problems within adolescents, as we discussed in this article.