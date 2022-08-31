Facebook Gaming will no longer be available on iOS and Android

announced that it will close its application dedicated to games. Yes, Facebook is coming to an end.

While you will still be able to enjoy streamers and games within Facebook, the Gaming mobile apps will no longer be .

Facebook will close its application dedicated to games

- Advertisement -

If you open Facebook Gaming from its mobile app on iOS or you will find this message:

We want to extend our sincere thanks to all of you for everything you have done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app was first released. This was really a community led effort to bring new gaming features to Facebook MediaTek Dimensity 2000: A true monster manufactured in 4 nm

Yes, after 2 years Facebook Gaming will no longer be available. As of October 28, the Gaming mobile apps will no longer work, but the games and broadcasts will become part of one of the Facebook sections.

While the app is still available for download from the Play Store and App Store, users have less than 2 months to enjoy its features, play games, and follow streamers. When the date established by Facebook is met, the apps will no longer be available.

But if you liked the games that Facebook Gaming integrated or the broadcasts of the games, you still have the chance to continue enjoying that dynamic. All the functions that we know about Gaming will continue to be accessible in the games section of the main Facebook app.

- Advertisement -

So although they will not have a dedicated application, games will continue to be part of one of the attractions that Facebook plans to continue offering. If you have any data within the app that you want to keep, you must download it before the Gaming app closes permanently, since after the deadline all content will be lost.