Facebook gaming launches “costreaming” for up to four content creators

Facebook today has released (via: Engadget) a new feature on your streamer portal that aims to draw attention to smaller creators. With costreaming, up to four creators will be able to tag on Facebook Gaming to stream content together.

To do this you will have to tag the person and they will have to tag you back, the viewers will start to see two screens. In one they will see the transmission of your colleague and in another to you, so if they play a cooperative title it is ideal to improve the experience for everyone.

Creator collaboration

A Facebook spokesperson commented to Engadget:

With co-streaming, our goal is to increase visibility for creators, foster collaboration between creators, and improve the overall viewing experience for everyone.

It is a great idea that has been available on Twitch for some time, and that is not on YouTube so FB would have a small advantage over the second competitor. Mind you, Twitch is a long way off, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to lose the throne anytime soon.

Facebook has tried to compete by attracting different creators by “signing” them as if it were a soccer team. However, people still prefer Twitch, so it doesn’t seem like this costreaming is going to change things.

While still a great addition, streamer collaborations are often fun, and it’s a great feature to introduce a creator who wants to start streaming as a hobby or full-time. Costreaming can be done with any Facebook account and does not require additional payments, so you can try it right now.