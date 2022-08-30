Facebook Gaming: It’s time to say goodbye to the app

is officially coming to an end and in October, it will no longer be possible to have access to the app. In principle, all the main functions that are found in it will be available for access in Meta’s main application, Facebook. The data of who uses the program can be downloaded. Focused on games, the initiative was the result of a large investment made at the time to compete with platforms such as Youtube and Twitch, which are popular in the gamer environment with the live broadcasts of games. In this sense, it can be said that the alternative was consolidated, since it already had a partnership with Neymar.

In an official statement, the Facebook Gaming team thanked the community for the support and help of users to always bring new features to the app. In addition, the team says that the efforts to welcome the gamer audience are not over and that they will continue to dedicate themselves to bringing news to these people. - Advertisement - The next steps of Meta are aimed at VR productions and application within the Metaverse. In this sense, the idea is to give more and more attention to the Meta Quest 2 device, which draws the attention of brands such as Valve, which aims to compete using its own virtual reality headset.

goodbye-to-the-app.jpeg



Still on the VR issue, Meta is developing what it calls Project Cambria, which should be a high-end version of the headset and which should be announced in 2022. As for Facebook Gaming, users who like to do your broadcasts there can enjoy until the 28th of October, when the application will be officially discontinued. DAZN celebrates the Milan Derby: top ratings and below average rebuffering

