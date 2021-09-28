«Facebook Files», the new Facebook scandal for manipulating its algorithm

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The social network created by Mark Zuckerberg faces a new scandal, which has been dubbed “Facebook Files”, in reference to the internal files that have become known and that reveal, through leaks of some of its employees, the internal operating rules to handle harmful content and how, on many occasions, not enough has been done to stop them.

Facebook accumulates problems with its content moderation policy and the dissemination of certain content

This summer The Wall Street Journal revealed that Facebook allowed millions of users to avoid content moderation, especially privileged users such as artists, politicians and celebrities, whose content and comments did not suffer the same control as other users in terms of messages, videos and statements they made public, bypassing an internal protocol called XCheck.

Now it has been known that Facebook knew and allowed with treachery, since the internal reports revealed show that the social network had perfect knowledge of how harmful it could be to let some content be published and, despite this, did nothing to prevent it provided that said publication improved the impact and audience of the social network.

And all this despite the fact that the situation had already been denounced by the press, which in various hearings before the United States Congress from Facebook (including Zuckerberg himself) had promised to remedy the situation). The documentation shows that some of these sources of harmful content were well identified, but were not contained or moderated, one of the examples being the Rohingya genocide.

An internal report has also recently been unveiled that shows that Facebook, as the owner company, was aware that Instagram is toxic to teens especially, although also for a significant number of users of other ages.

According to the investigation of The New York Times, on Facebook they would have reached modify the algorithm responsible for the publication of news on the wall to show content that does not harm the social network itself in relation to the news on these matters. At the same time, it has been observed how Facebook has evolved in its policy of publishing content on users’ walls, reinforcing what is called an “echo chamber”, a content feedback that amplifies the echo of what the user prefers to read. and listening, turning your environment in the social network into a bubble that can isolate and radicalize you.

One of the last cases in which Facebook tried to use for positive purposes its ability to modify the content that is shown more frequently has been to promote vaccination against COVID-19, but the move went wrong when the social network’s own mechanisms were used by sympathizers of the anti-vaccine movement and deniers so that they could spread their messages.

The leaked reports would show that Zuckerberg himself would have refused to correct this situation because doing so would have reduced interaction between Facebook users. All this would have been made known to their superiors by various workers, finding that the response would have been minimal, if not non-existent.

.