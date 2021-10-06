Facebook ensures that the fall of its social networks was due to a maintenance failure

Facebook has assured this Tuesday that a maintenance error in the company’s network that links its data centers caused the collapse of its social networks (Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram) for more than six hours on Monday, blocking the access of thousands of million users.

The three social platforms of the Facebook company were six hours without service this Monday as a result of a change in the configuration of routers that coordinate traffic between data centers of the company.

In a blog post, the company explained that its engineers issued a command that inadvertently removed all connections on its network, “effectively shutting down Facebook’s data centers globally.” It also caused employees to lose access to internal tools, even those commonly used to correct these types of problems.

Facebook added that its program auditing tool had an error and could not stop the command that caused the interruption.

The drop on Monday is the longest that Downdetector, a web monitoring company, said it had recorded. It blocked access to applications for billions of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users.