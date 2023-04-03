Facebook doesn’t work… what to do to solve it?

- Advertisement -

Facebook, the social network owned by Meta, is the most popular in the world, with more than 2.960 million users per month, but that does not prevent it from presenting breakdowns from time to time. These failures can be very annoying, but the reality is that in most cases, they are easy to fix.

Re-entering your Facebook password on a new device can be frustrating, but there is a fairly simple solution.

In addition to the typical password reset, common Facebook problems are usually related to unwanted notifications, failure to upload photos, etc. In short, if your problem is not with the restrictions and if you do not have your Facebook account suspended, in this list you will be able to find the solution to that error that Facebook is giving you.

Main Facebook problems

facebook not loading: If you cannot enter Facebook normally, it is most likely that it has fallen and is giving access problems. At some point it can be hard to tell if the problem is your connection or if Facebook is down.

To rule out the latter, you just have to verify that you have Internet access and that your device is not in airplane mode. Finally, if everything is in order, the problem is most likely from Facebook. You can check it using online services such as Downdetector, which monitor the activity of your favorite social networks.

– Reset your password: The fact that Facebook remembers your password can be convenient. However, it’s less so when you’re trying to use a password you entered a long time ago on a different device. The solution is as simple as using the “Forgot my password” option. You just have to wait for a code that will come to you by email or by SMS.

– Unwanted notifications: Being able to receive an alert for your favorite content is a very useful feature. Despite this, receiving notifications of each post from your contacts on Facebook can be very unpleasant. To avoid this, you just have to go to the notification management in the mobile settings menu and choose which alerts you want to receive.

– Lack of control over the content of your feed: Sometimes you need to have control over what your Facebook feed shows. Especially when your screen is flooded with posts you don’t want to look at. To fix this, you need to snooze or turn off posts from accounts you don’t want to follow.

You can do this without unfriending the user whose content you no longer want to appear in your feed. Just click on the icon of the three points that is located in the upper right corner of each publication to control if you want to see more images of that type or not.

– Facebook does not upload your photos or videos: The main appeal of Facebook is being able to share moments through images and videos. When the app does not allow you to upload these types of files, a recommendation is to disable the ad blocker and try uploading them again.

Remember that it is preferable to upload photos of less than 15 MB and videos of no more than 4 GB. It is also recommended that you use the BMP, JPG, PNG, TIFF or GIF formats in the case of images -as well as their recommended sizes for Facebook-, and MOV or MP4 for videos.