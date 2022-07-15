HomeTech NewsFacebook could allow you to link up to 5 profiles to your...

Facebook could allow you to link up to 5 profiles to your account

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Facebook is testing a new dynamic that allows you to have multiple profiles connected to one account.

Yes, multiple personal profiles that you can link to your Facebook account to use in different contexts. We tell you what it is.

You can have different profiles associated with your Facebook account

Facebook prohibits users from having multiple personal accounts, as it goes against its rules that everyone use their real identity. However, it may add an alternative soon that gives users the freedom to manage different profiles from their accounts.

As a Facebook spokesperson mentioned to TC, they are testing the possibility that up to 5 profiles can be linked in one account:

Facebook launches Bulletin, its platform to create newsletters

To help people tailor their experience based on their interests and relationships, we’re testing a way for people to have more than one profile linked to a single Facebook account. Anyone who uses Facebook must continue to follow our rules.

That is, you will be able to have independent profiles to use in different contexts, for example, for a feed with your friends, co-workers, school group, etc. So depending on the group of users you want to interact with or the topics you want to follow, the user will be able to use one or another profile with a simple touch.

Although the user must use their real name in the main profile of their Facebook account, they do not need to follow the same dynamic with the secondary profiles. You can choose any profile name (not containing special characters or numbers), as long as it is unique.

Of course, this does not mean that users will have the doors open to impersonate other people, or break the rules, since these profiles will also be subject to Facebook’s policies. So any violation in some of the profiles will affect your Facebook account, which can lead to additional profiles being removed or even the account being closed.

On the other hand, some actions can only be carried out with the main profile, for example, creating a page or participating in Facebook Dating. At the moment, this new dynamic is only available with a selected group of users, so we will have to wait to see if Facebook decides to implement it for all users.

