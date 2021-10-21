Facebook considers changing the name of the company

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook is considering changing the company name and announce your new name next week. This is assured by US media specialized in technology, citing an internal source of the company. According to that person, Facebook wants its new name to reflect what will be its strategic line for the next few years: the development of the metaverse.

Facebook's new name will reflect the company's dedication to metaverse development

In recent weeks there have been several movements pointing in this direction. In addition to WhatsApp, Instagram and the social network of the same name, Facebook owns Oculus or Facebook Reality Labs, an augmented reality laboratory. This sector of the company is the one that is developing and testing Facebook Horizon, a Virtual Reality social platform in which users can meet and interact with the environment. Two weeks ago, Facebook renamed this platform and renamed it Horizon Worlds.

Mark Zuckerberg, this past summer, already declared in an interview that, in the next five years, his platform will stop being a social network to become a metaverse. It would be a virtual environment in which one can live and meet with other people through Virtual Reality glasses.

Also, earlier this week it announced that between now and 2026, it will hire 10,000 “highly qualified” people across the European Union to work on the development of its metaverse.

All this coincides over time with a deterioration in the reputation and public image of the company. A month ago, the Wall Street Journal began publishing what has become known as “Facebook Files,” a series of revelations about the company’s internal practices. They reveal the rules to moderate harmful content and how, on many occasions, not enough has been done to eradicate it.

