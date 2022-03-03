Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

Facebook closes Campus, its social network for university students

By: Brian Adam

Date:

In the fall of 2020, Facebook introduced Facebook Campus, a social network exclusively for university students, designed to connect students with their classmates.

Facebook has decided to eliminate Campus, its social network for university students, after less than two years of life

This platform was introduced in the midst of a pandemic, when lockdowns and distance education did not allow students to interact in person, and also as a tribute to the beginnings of Facebook, founded by Mark Zuckerberg on the campus of Harvard University. After less than two years of life, Facebook, now Meta, has announced that it will close Facebook Campus on March 10.

Facebook Campus

Facebook has informed Campus users of this decision through a message sent by the app itself. In said message, the company warned that profiles on Campus, groups, posts and other data will be deleted at the time the app is deleted. If they wish, users can view their data and download and export it to their PC.

“Since we launched the Campus pilot, our mission has been to help student communities stay together. And we have realized that the best way to achieve this goal is through Facebook groups”, the company has justified.

Facebook Campus Directory

Initially, the intention of Facebook Campus was become an independent space of the main social network. Within it, students could share events, create groups and be informed about the news of their university campus.

However, Campus it never became a separate app from Facebookk. In fact, the only way to enter it was from the same Facebook app. Within the “More” section, the social network shows several tabs that lead to different spaces: Games, News, Facebook Dating or the Campus itself.

.

