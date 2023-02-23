Facebook changes the way it penalizes for content that violates policies

Facebook recently announced that it has updated its sanctions system to make it “more effective and fair.”

The update is focused on helping people understand why their content has been removed and prevent them from committing future violations.

The new system will apply account restrictions to persistent offenders starting with the seventh offense, after providing them with sufficient warnings and explanations so that they understand why their content has been removed.

For more serious violations, such as posting content that includes terrorism, child exploitation, human trafficking, promotion of suicide, sexual exploitation, sale of non-medical drugs, or promotion of dangerous individuals and organizations, immediate consequences will still apply, including removal. of the account in serious cases.

Most of the people who use the Facebook app have good intentions. Historically, some of them have ended up in “Facebook jail” without understanding what they did wrong or if their violation was the result of a content moderation error. However, Facebook’s analysis has shown that almost 80% of users with a low number of violations do not violate their policies again within 60 days after receiving a warning and explanation. This means that most people respond well to a warning and explanation, since they don’t want to violate platform policies. But at the same time, some people are determined to post content that violates policies, regardless of the consequences.

In addition to being more effective, these changes will be fairer to those who might have been disproportionately impacted by the old system, especially when moderation failed or context was lost. For example, someone might jokingly post “I’m going to kidnap you,” not knowing that such a statement might violate the hate and violence policy, when it was actually a post about taking a friend out to dinner after a bad day. The implications of excessive moderation are real, as when people unintentionally get caught up in this system, it can be difficult for them to conduct their business, connect with their communities, or express themselves.

Facebook’s previous system was quick to resort to lengthy penalties, such as a 30-day ban on a person’s ability to create content. These blocks were frustrating to well-meaning people who had made mistakes and did little to help them understand the platform’s policies. The blocks also made it more difficult to spot trends in breaches and sometimes allowed offenders to remain on the platform longer. The new system, which reduces the number of restriction periods, will allow persistent offenders to be detected in less time, leading to faster and more effective actions.

Learn more at about.fb.com.